Second trial for Falkirk midfielder Sibbald

Craig Sibbald is still in contract limbo ahead of the new season. Picture by Michael Gillen.
Out of contract midfielder Craig Sibbald, who has been training back at Falkirk, has again left the club.

The Falkirk Herald understands the 22 year-old has again flown to England for another trial, and left yesterday.

The midfielder has gone for a second look at Luton Town. Picture Michael Gillen.

The midfielder is heading for a second stint with Luton Town after joining the Hatters pre-season trip to Slovenia aearlier this month.

A minor groin strain curtailed his involvement and Sibbald returned to Falkirk to consider his options. The Bairns have offered him a contract extension and are due development compensation should he reject it and find a new club.