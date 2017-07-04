Rory Loy re-joins Falkirk

Striker Rory Loy completed a medical this afternoon and will join Falkirk - pending SFA clearance.

The 29-year-old has agreed a severance package with Dundee and agreed terms with the Bairns to begin a second stint at Westfield.

Loy signs on a two-year deal having left Falkirk two years ago in the aftermath of the Scottish Cup final to join the Dark Blues.

After spending last season on loan at St Mirren – where he scored against the Bairns – Loy departed Dens Park and said: “When I heard Falkirk were interested, there really was only one option.”

It is believed Jack Ross and St Mirren were also interested in making the forward’s deal permanent following his spell - his second stint as a Saint - in Paisley.

Loy was signed by Gary Holt on a free transfer and will link up again not only with his former club, but with ex-Carlisle team-mate Lee Miller.