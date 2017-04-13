Rogers return could be option for Falkirk

Falkirk first choice keeper Danny Rogers was back in training this week and could force himself back into boss Peter Houston’s reckoning in the final weeks of the season.

Rogers, on loan from Aberdeen, returned to the club after being given the all-clear by the Dons’medical team after what was thought a suspected hernia problem.

The player has been out since the Morton game on March 18 but has been told he will not need an operation and resumed training on Monday.

Boss Peter Houston now has to decide whether to stick with stand-in keeper Robbie Thomson or go with Rogers, he said: ‘‘It’s a good situation to be in to have two good keepers to choose from.’’