Robbie Thomson signs for Falkirk

Falkirk have replaced Deniz Dogan Mehmet with local goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.

The 23-year-old, from Polmont, was most recently with Hamilton Accies and Queen of the South and has played for Scotland under-19s.

He has also spent time on loan nearby at Stenhousemuir.

Boss Peter Houston, who has had a busy day terminating the contract of Deniz Dogan Mehmet and then signing Thomson, said: “Robbie is still a fairly young goalkeeper in terms of age, but has had good experience playing in the Championship.

“I have been impressed with the lad anytime I have watched him and I am pleased to be able to secure his services.

“We have good competiveness in the goalkeeping department as I know Robbie will have ambitions to secure that number one jersey.

“I look forward to watching his development continue with us here at Falkirk over the next 18 months.”

Robbie, who’s dad Scott was also a goalkeeper, added: “I’m really pleased to be here. It all happened really quickly and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“It’s a lively place, I know most of the coaching staff and the boys already. I’ve played with and against a few of them over recent years.

“I’ve always liked coming here as a player, but I look forward to being here as a Falkirk player this time.”