QOS will try to impress

Falkirk assistant James McDonaugh will face his ‘birthday twin’ across the dug-outs on Saturday.

Gary Naysmith has taken over the Queen of the South hotseat following the departure of Gavin Skelton and he’s a familiar face for McDonaugh from his youth football days.

The Scotland international is exactly a year younger than the Bairns coach and they played in the corresponding age groups for Lothian county.

“I know Gary from when we were at under-17 and under-16 level and we share the same birthday,” James said. “He went one way in his career, I went another but as new manager at Queens the players there will be trying to impress him so we will have to be prepared for that.”

Falkirk have Tom Taiwo back from suspension.