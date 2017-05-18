Pressure’s on for both Falkirk and Dundee United in play-off

Falkirk midfielder Mark Kerr knows first-hand the demands placed on both Dundee United and Falkirk.

That’s why he laughs off suggestion Dundee United will be under more pressure than Falkirk going into tomorrow night’s SPFL Premiership play-off semi-final second leg.

United were fancied to make a return to the SPFL top table, alongside Hibs in many pre-season predictions, with Falkirk expected to be up there too – but behind in what was suggested in many areas as a two horse race.

Yet again the Bairns have split the favourite pairings and could end United’s promotion hopes tomorrow night.

Kerr, who played 163 games for the Tannadice club siad: “Before the league started United fans probably thought they were going to be up challenging with Hibs and going straight back up and definitely ahead of Falkirk.

“Obviously they’ll be feeling they’re the bigger club and better team but we’ve shown that over the last two years we’re a big club too, with great fans. We’re a good wee side when we play.

“Our fans might not seem as intense but they will be and they get behind us but, there’s big pressure. We were so close last year and that adds pressure when you have the chance to go to the final again, that adds to it.”

The midfielder knows from two spells at Falkirk the demands of the support. He was sarcastically cheered off the park during a 2-2 draw with St Mirren last month but has regained the backing of the support with some excellent performances to close out the season in second place – particularly at Dumbarton last week and in Dundee on Tuesday night.

He will be forefront of Peter Houston’s thoughts for tomorrow night’s game, which will be shown live on BT Sports.

Kerr added: “72 hours is a quick turnaround – especially at my age – I’m 35 remember! You get yourself ready for it and the boys are feeling fresh after a few days off with full focus on this week.

“Everyone seems good and ready to go again after Tuesday.

“It was a bit tactical on Tuesday there were some changes of shape from each team, we were hedging our bets a little.

“We went to a diamond after a 4-4-2 and thats when we started passing the ball. But we’re happy with 2-2.

“The pitch was a wee bit slippery though. It’s better than I’ve played on for a long time on the grass. I can’t complain, at least there was grass on it at this stage of the season.

“It’s not advantage Falkirk, yet. It’s a cup tie.

“It’s a final for us even though it’s a semi-final it’s just every game is a cup final because the pressure. We will look forward to hopefully finishing the job on Friday.”

