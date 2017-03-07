Peter Houston is manager of the month

Falkirk’s fantastic February form has netted the manager another monthly award.

The recognition comes after the Bairns surged into second spot on Saturday on the back of an excellent February when they took eight from four games.

However Houston admitted that despite the award-winning results he was also disappointed in a few including the 2-2 draw at home to Dumbarton.

Going into Saturday’s match at Queen of the South, the Doonhamers and Falkirk had the best form over the most recent six league games, but the Bairns blew the hosts away.

And the feelgood factor continues with the boss being handed the trophy for Ladbrokes SPFL Championship manager of the month.

The matches that mattered for the Bairns were: Falkirk 2 Dunfermline 0 Falkirk 3 Dundee United 0 Morton 2 Falkirk 2 Falkirk 2 Dumbarton 2

Peter Houston last took the award in September.