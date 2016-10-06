Peter Houston is manager of the month

Falkirk’s form has landed boss Peter Houston the manager of the month award for September.

The Bairns had a sticky start to the season but a stunning September propelled them up the league table and they currently sit third in the Ladbrokes SPFL Championship, behind QoS and Hibernian.

Peter Houston has had plenty to smile about. Pic by Michael Gillen.

Six games have passed since Falkirk last tasted defeat and the feelgood factor his in abundance at Westfield, and will no doubt be supplemented by the Ladbrokes manager of the month award for the boss.

In September he saw off Elgin in the Irn-Bru Cup as well as league victories over Raith Rovers, Dundee United and Ayr United.

Houston has also landed gongs in December 2014, December last year and then again in February 2016.