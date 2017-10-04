Paul Hartley is new Bairns boss

Paul Hartley will be announced as the new Falkirk FC manager tonight.

The Bairns called a 7pm press conference at their Falkirk Stadium home to formally end their search for a new head coach.

The former Alloa and Dundee boss headed the board’s wishlist and held informal talks with the Bairns last week.

Applications closed on Monday and the Bairns have moved quickly to sign a replacement for Peter Houston – 10 days after his sacking.

More to follow...