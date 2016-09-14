Old faces, new clubs for Craigen

James Craigen faced his old club on Saturday, and will meet his old gaffer this weekend looking for a similar result.

The midfielder was a substitute against his former employers Raith Rovers where he played under Ray McKinnon before making a switch to Falkirk. At the same time, McKinnon followed him out of the Stark’s Park exit and headed to Dundee United who meet Falkirk in Saturday’s televised 5.15pm kick off.

“I obviously worked with him last year, he did a great job with Raith and got rewarded with his move to Dundee United,” said the Craigen.

“It’ll be good to see him. I had my best goalscoring form, with him, scoring nine in the league from midfield.

“He’s a good guy and has done well for Raith and deserved his move to Dundee United. He’s a motivator. They’ll be going for 90-plus minutes. Theyre a good side and, no disrespect to Raith, he’s probably working with more quality at United than he was.

“It’d be nice to get three points first and foremost and maybe if I was to get a goal, against an ex-manager to open my account would be sweet.”

Craigen has had a start-stop season so far, in and out of Peter Houston’s plans, he returned to action from the bench on Saturday – and his old supporters let him know about it.

“The fans were giving me a bit of stick I wasn’t starting and I got a nice little round of applause from the Raith fans afterwards which was nice,. but it’s all part and parcel of playing football these days. You go to different places and old teams, they all give you a bit of stick.

“I got a bit of banter on my return there, but it’s a good club who have made a good start to the season and I hope they do well, but that was a good win for us.

“We had a tough start, but we’re on with three wins and hopefully kick on more.”

James Craigen was promoting the Ladbrokes trophy tour which has been visiting landmarks and club grounds around the country. The Ladbrokes Championship trophy will also be at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday, September 24 ahead of Falkirk v Ayr United from 1.45pm – 3pm.