No Falkirk panic over Peter Grant

Hearts were in mouths when Peter Grant punched the ground midway through the first half on Saturday after a collision with Hibs’ Scott Martin.

The defender has made just three appearances for the first team since returning from cruciate ligament surgery earlier this year and the tackle left him writhing in agony and holding his right knee.

Peter Grant was in pain following this challenge where he won the ball. Pic by Michael Gillen

Grant played through his last injury before bowing out of action for surgery and moments after the blow was up on his feet and played on despite being what appeared to be considerable pain at the time.

However there have been no ill effects and he trained as usual this week, said Falkirk coach Alan Maybury.

He told The Falkirk Herald: “I think he tackled with his wrong leg and Scott Martin followed into him and he took a battering on the knee but there’s no problem with him. It was just a whack.”

Physio Ross Grady was out quickly from the dug-out to check on the defender’s status and boss Peter Houston also looked concerned but there are no immediate worries over the defender’s fitness ahead of the trip to Raith Rovers on Saturday.

The defender was in pain afterwards but has shown no ill effects at training this week. Pic by Michael Gillen

Maybury added: “Obviously the fear is ‘here we go again’ and he’s playing through an injury but he’s fine.

“His dad was in the stand and seemed to get a wee fright too but there’s no issues at all on that.”

SPFL Championship table: CLICK HERE