Nice guy Lee is back in Dundee

Falkirk’s team bus won’t be stuck for directions on the way to Tannadice on Saturday.

Lee Miller is one of many ex-Tangerines in the current Bairns squad - including boss Peter Houston. David McCracken, Mark Kerr and more recently John Rankine have all served time at Tannadice.

However the striker, who scored in the weekend loss to Raith Rovers says sentiment will be put to one side as the team aim to return to winning ways.

“We know we let a lot of people down with the performance,” the striker admitted. “We won 3-1 against Dundee United last month and since then they’ve been on a good run so it will be tough.”

The reaction from the away supporters differed greatly between Miller’s entrance as a sub, and Rankine’s during that 3-1 win, and the striker expects more of the same.

“I didn’t have a great spell there in terms of goals but it’ll be nice to see some old faces.

“There’s a few ex-United boys and some will get a good reception, but we’re up there to do a job and that’s what the focus is on.

“I’m sure there will be a few boos – I enjoy that to be honest – I get it everywhere I go.” And he laughed: “I don’t know why – I’m actually a nice guy!”