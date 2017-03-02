Nathan making in-roads with the first team at Falkirk

James McDonaugh reckons Nathan Austin is benefitting from full-time football at Falkirk, rather than digging up roads on the nightshift!

The Bairns striker has been thrust into the first team covering for the injured John Baird over the last few weeks having endured a miserable six months of hamstring injuries.

But Austin fired his first league goal on Saturday – his second in a Bairns shirt – and brought praise from the Falkirk assistant manager.

McDonaugh said: “He’s had a difficult season with tight hamstrings really – it’s not really been injuries as such, it’s been tightness and maybe adapting to full-time football.

“It’s a change from a couple of nights a week and working on the roads like he was used to.

“But I was delighted for him on Saturday with his goal.

“He probably should have scored against Morton and it was ruled out and then had another he put over the bar and this week’s chance was similar.

“He’s got lots of potential. He’s still young and very raw but he’s taking it all on board and developing.

“He’s good in the air and quick for a big striker and he’s certainly one for the future.”