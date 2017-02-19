Morton 2 Falkirk 2: Cracking goals can’t separate play-off rivals

Falkirk’s undefeated run continued at Cappielow on Saturday, after a highly entertaining end-to-end 2-2 draw with Greenock Morton.

Both sides missed the chance to leapfrog Dundee United into second in the Championship table, but neither will be disappointed with their point.

Peter Houston’s side started the game quickly and Nathan Austin, who came in for the injured John Baird, was causing problems straight from the off.

However it was the hosts who took the lead on 14 minutes. Ross Forbes’ drilled free-kick from the halfway line was met perfectly by Thomas O’Ware who scored for tenth time this season.

And it could have been 2-0 to Morton on 33 minutes. Lawrence Shankland had a goal disallowed after he was adjudged to have handled the ball before slotting into an empty net, after Aidan Nesbitt’s shot had been blocked.

Falkirk’s leveller was a cracker, and came two minutes before half-time. Myles Hippolyte did well down the left, despite being pulled back by the already booked Jamie McDonagh, and his cross was cleared as far as James Craigen who rifled in off the crossbar from 20 yards. The Bairns could have been ahead at the break but had a goal of their own ruled out. James Craigen’s free-kick was bundled over the line at the back post but the referee ruled the goal out for a handball by Austin.

Nathan Austin had a goal ruled out for a handball. Pic by Michael Gillen.

The game did not slow down at the start of the second half and Falkirk were awarded a penalty within five second half minutes.

Mark Russell had a hold of Lee Miller’s shirt and bundled the striker over - leaving Aaron Muirhead to score from the spot for the second consecutive week.

It might have been three for the visitors moments later. A neat one-two between Lee Miller and Nathan Austin left the latter to fire off the bar and over.

James Craigen also missed a chance to double the advantage before the hour mark. Myles Hippolyte did well, again, down the left and found Austin, who was denied before Craigen fired over from the edge of the box, with the keeper out of position.

Austin pleaded his case to ref Greg Aitken. Pic by Michael Gillen.

Falkirk were punished for failing to take their chances, and a spell of Morton pressure led to Ross Forbes getting in behind and slotting underneath Danny Rogers to level again.

Peter Houston. Pic by Michael Gillen.