Methil no more as Falkirk prepare to welcome O’Hara back

Striker Kevin O’Hara will return from his loan at East Fife this month and go straight into first-team contention at Falkirk.

Bairns coach Alan Maybury believes O’Hara’s spell in Methil will benefit the frontman’s development and thrust him into the mix for another senior start.

We felt he was better served getting games there Alan Maybury

Since Barry Smith replaced Gary Naysmith, O’Hara has found a vein of form with three goals in four games – just in time for his return to Westfield.

And he’ll return a more experienced character for it, Maybury believes.

“That’s why we do it, they need to see a different side, they need to learn different things and to see a different side to the game technically, tactically, but it’s not not all rosy. Kev has stuck at it.

“He has had three goals in four games since the manager changed so it’s been good for him and for growing up and maturing.

“He’s played off the left which is new for him, but the goals will help his confidence.”

O’Hara needs only to look at Scott Shepherd who went on loan to Stirling and Brechin last term, but returned to play a part in the run-in and force a place in the team this season.

“Kevin was great last year but we felt with the players we had he was better served getting games than waiting here. He’s done the same as Scott Shepherd in going out on loan – even when it’s not gone well he’s still got invaluable experience.

“He’d probably admit it’s been difficult but it’s not all rosy and as far as I know he’ll come back here involved in the group but – though long term you need to ask the manager – he’s potentially going to be a first team player with us.”