Luke: It can’t have been a fluke to land two in a row

Falkirk’s left-back Luke Leahy won the club’s goal of the season award for the second consecutive season – and has been nominated for the PFA goal of the season too.

His strike from an acute angle against Dumbarton in February won him the honours – just as a similar shot at Livingston secured last year’s gong.

And Leahy said: “They said it was a cross last year. They said it was a cross this year. They’re similar goals so can’t all be lucky can they? I meant it.”

Leahy also scored a screamer in last year’s play-off victory over Hibs.

He added: “I’d be happy to repeat that feat too with another in the play-offs, but at that stage it doesn’t matter how they go in.”