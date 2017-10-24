Loy back in the fray for Falkirk

Rory Loy is back in contention for the Bairns on this weekend’s trip to his native south-west.

The striker has been missing since Peter Houston’s dismissal with his absence attributed to a bout of illness.

Falkirk boss Hartley is trying to work on his striker's finishing. Picture Michael Gillen.

But Paul Hartley believes the striker is looking sharp in training and ready to fight for a place in his Falkirk side – which has struggled to find the net since the new boss stepped in.

The boss alluded to the frontman’s potential return in a Falkirk TV interview at the weekend and having seen him for two sessions, reckons he’s close to being unleashed on the Doonhamers.

“ Rory Loy is back and he has looked really sharp in training already,” said Hartley. “When Rory is fit and well, he can be a real asset for us.

“He has proved himself in this league, proved himself in the Premiership and, given half a chance, he WILL score goals.

“He has been looking good in the last couple of days and he is definitely in our thoughts for the weekend.”

Loy’s return would be a welcome one, though like the Bairns, the striker has struggled to find the net this term too. Earlier in the season he was kept out with a rib injury sustained against former club St Mirren.

Hartley, who took Loy to Dundee after his previous spell at Westfield added: “You are only as good as your strikers sometimes and, if you have someone in your team that can score you 20 goals a season, you have a fair old chance of being high up in the division.

“Our problem has been a lack of goals and he can undoubtedly score goals.

“The quality is there and we have shown that at times. We just need that little break; that little bit of luck or composure in the final third. We are not far away.”

Craig Sibbald’s thigh injury continues to rule him out, though the midfielder’s groin issue has been resolved.

Tom Taiwo, Lewis Kidd and David Mitchell join him on the injured list.