Longridge: Falkirk league position is ‘surprising’

New Falkirk signing Louis Longridge says a run of games can “shoot Falkirk back up the table” from their “surprising position”.

The forward signed an emergency loan deal at lunchtime on Tuesday having spent the morning training with his temporary team-mates.

The 26-year-old, former Bo’ness and Raith Rovers player, signed until January from parent club Hamilton.

Match sharpness isn’t an issue for Longridge who has featured 13 times for the Accies in the SPFL Premiership this season – but a consistent run in the team has been and prompted his move to Falkirk.

He said: “I’ve been participating quite a lot this season but at this stage I’m looking at starts and racking up as many minutes as I can, rather than coming on in games and trying to exert influence that way. I’m hoping to come here and influence from the start.

“I’ve had game time at Hamilton already this season so I hope to hit the ground running.

“It’s a big opporunity at a big club, and hopefully I help the team jump up the league.

“I had a successful spell at Raith in this division, and before that I was at Hamilton where we managed to get up through the play-offs. I know the league, my brother plays in it too (with Livingston) so I am always keeping track of things and the scores.

“I’m a bit surprised at Falkirk’s position but they’re a big club. I hope to come here score goals and assist goals and help them shoot back up the table where they belong.”