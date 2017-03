James McDonaugh was in the dugout for Falkirk’s defeat to Morton.

Peter Houston’s hand injury after a domestic accident put his deputy in charge, but it was ex-Bairns boss Jim Duffy who was happier at the end of the 90 minutes.

James McDonaugh. Pic by Michael Gillen.

McDonaugh rued John Baird’s missed chance before half-time and Nathan Austin’ssecond half header, while Jim Duffy wished his striker a happy birthday.

