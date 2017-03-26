LISTEN: Lennon: Falkirk lucky to have Houston

Hibs manager Neil lennon praised his opposite number after yesterday’s dramatic end at Easter Road.

James Keating’s spectacular strike in injury time put one Hibs hand on the SPFL Championship trophy, and they can strengthen their grip with a win over Morton this week.

James Keatings sweeps in the winner in injury time. Pic by Michael Gillen.

But Lennon, while delighted by his side’s win, took time to praise Peter Houston’s work at Westfield – and praised Falkirk’s input to a committed 90 minutes from both the first and second placed sides in the league.

“No disrespect to Falkirk but I think he should be managing at a higher level,” said Lennon. “I thought Falkirk played their part in the game, and they wouldn’t be where they are without their manager.”

Lennon admitted it could be a pivotal moment in a pivotal match in the league championship chase, and Peter Houston was frustrated by the outcome, but conceded Hibs “are in a very strong position”.

The Bairns boss added: “We’ve seen it before, and we’ll see it again.

“We deserved something from the game and that’s two weeks in a row we’ve lost and I don’t think we’ve deserved to lose both.

“we put a lot into the game and it’s fine margins in a hard fought game. A draw would have been a fair result

“They went up the park and got the break, but you can’t mask the fact it’s a quality finish.

“Nothing is guaranteed in this madc world of football but they are not in a very, very strong position – Hibs can only lose it now.

