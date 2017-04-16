LISTEN: Falkirk 2 St Mirren 2 - managers’ verdicts

Peter Houston didn’t think Falkirk deserved to lose against St Mirren, but did they do enough to win?

He posed the same question in his post-match summary comments.

Peter Houston

Jack Ross, his opposite number and a former Bairns defender, also acknowledged the Bairns put a lot into the game and a draw may have been a fair reflection, though did highlight his side had more “clearcut chances”.

Houston was the more disappointed of the two, and said: “We played in fits and starts, we’re playing against a team in good form and we knew they’d come and have a go.

“They started off brightly and Robbie Thomson had a great save after five minutes. We could have been chasing a bigger target but we got back into it.

“The wind was bad for both sides today, but for us individually and collectively we were short.

“Some of the refereeing decisions baffled me at times too but I can’t blame him. We’ve got to do better, simple as that.

“The plan is to build a little momentum but we need to be better than we were.

“I was frustrated by our play and some refereeing decisions, but it’s a day where we are playing against a form team and take a point and we should be thankful and move on, that’s what we’ll do.”

Jack Ross said: “It’s a measure of where we come over the last few months that we come here, to Falkirk one of the venues in the Championship against a team who have been top four all season, and we’re disappointed to be drawing, I do think theres an arguement for it being a fair reflection of the game, and they put a lot into it too but we had the more clearcut chances.

“The manner of the goals we concede is a bit disappointing, but I can’t be too critical of the group and their performance they put in today on the back of a difficult night on Tuesday emotionally and physically – it was exceptional.”

Both managers paid tribute to their goalscorers.

The Saints boss added: “Stephen McGinn has had that quality from a young age – I played in a famous game with him at Love Street when he scored one of that quality and he’s always had that ability. He’s had to change the way he plays as he got older but that will never leave him.

“He’s disappointed it wasn’t the winner as we all are but it’s a small step for us, it could have been bigger.”

Houston said of Bob McHugh: “Bob has been famous for that here. He came on scored with his first touch and you’re just hoping, clutching at straws at that stage and Bob’s always been a goalscorer, he’s not had many this season and he’s had a few chances too. Lee had run his rafce and been great and it just so happens the ball falls for Bob and he takes his chance becasuse he is a good finisher. Delighted for him.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose the game, but did we deserve to win it?”

