LISTEN: Dunfermline 1 Falkirk 2 - the managers

Allan Johnston raged at ref Gavin Duncan following Falkirk’s 2-1 win at East End Park.
The Dunfermline boss was furious at the decision to give Falkirk a second half penalty, and claimed Myles Hippolyte admitted diving to win it in the tunnel afterwards.
However Peter Houston claimed he couldn’t see the incident from the away dug-out but warned the fans leaving Fife pleased with three points that the next two matches – against QOS and Dumbarton – might be ugly, but they’re all about the result and earning the Bairns second place and a bye in the play-offs.
