LISTEN: Dunfermline 1 Falkirk 2 - the managers

Allan Johnston raged at ref Gavin Duncan following Falkirk’s 2-1 win at East End Park.

The Dunfermline boss was furious at the decision to give Falkirk a second half penalty, and claimed Myles Hippolyte admitted diving to win it in the tunnel afterwards.

Sean Murdoch was penalised in this meeting with Myles Hippolyte which led to Falkirk's equaliser. Picture Michael Gillen

However Peter Houston claimed he couldn’t see the incident from the away dug-out but warned the fans leaving Fife pleased with three points that the next two matches – against QOS and Dumbarton – might be ugly, but they’re all about the result and earning the Bairns second place and a bye in the play-offs.

