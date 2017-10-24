LISTEN: Cieran Dunne thinks Forth Valley Academy has ‘done wonders’

Cieran Dunne won plaudits for his half-hour debut on Saturday against St Mirren.

But the 17-year-old told The Falkirk Herald the grounding given to him by the Forth Valley Football Academy played a big part in his success – on the field and off it.

Falkirk debutant Cieran Dunne and Gregor Buchanan of St Mirren

Before heading out for his debut Dunne had a familiar face in the dugout – Academy director Michael McArdle who has been helping Paul Hartley and Falkirk during the new management team’s transition.

And McArdle eased Dunne’s nerves by telling him to “light the place up” when he went on.

More from Cieran Dunne in The Falkirk Herald this week and online.