LISTEN: Bosses disagree on reflection of scoreline

Peter Houston reckoned Falkirk deserved their 4-1 victory at Ayr’s Somerset Park – but opposite number Ian McCall didn’t.

The Bairns were ahead through a Nathan Austin double but Gary Harkins struck back for the Honest Men before late strikes from Craig Sibbald and Fraser Aird made sure Falkirk’s grip on second spot tightened.

Ian McCall felt his team was hard done to by the final 4-1 scoreline. Pic by Michael Gillen

But ex-Bairns boss and current Ayr chief McCall thought the scoreline was harsh on his players.

“We lost goals when we put Conrad Balatoni up front looking for the equaliser,” said the ex-Brockville boss.

He added: “I didn’t have a go at them because I thought 4-1 was a false reflection of the game. We pinned them back and were the better team for most of the second half.”

But Peter Houston said: “I thought the final score was a fair reflection. I dont think Ayr had any, or very many, chances.”