Leahy: ‘I meant it!’

Luke Leahy doesn’t score ordinary goals – and when he does he means them, or so he says.

The Falkirk left-back insists his wonder-strike from the left wing which swerved wickedly past Alan Martin on the volley to open the scoring on Saturday WAS deliberate.

Alan Martin in the Dumbarton goal had no chance. Pic by Michael Gillen

However the feel-good factor from another eye-catching strike faded very quickly as Dumbarton responded for a 2-2 draw.

Bu Leahy, who has hit spectacular strikes against Livingston and Hibs in the past two seasons, plus an excellent header at St Mirren, insists when he hit it he meant it.

“It was a shot!” said the Englishman, pre-empting the question.

“I just gambled and hit it really, but given my previous history of goals I think I’ll call it a shot. I’ll take it. It was quite similar to the Livingston one, but I’ll take a goal at any time and it’s about time I got one!

Luke Leahy. Pic by Michael Gillen

“It’s a good one but it’s not up there with the likes of Livingston or Hibs. It’s probably my third or fourth best strike, and it’s just so disappointing not to keep the lead.

“It was only 24 seconds from me scoring that goal to them equalising and with five minutes to go until half-time too.

“We need to learn you are vulnerable after scoring a goal yourself – even if you’re just hoofing the ball up the park, you do what you need to do.

“In our case a slack header was punished.”

Leahy’s goal sparked a run of three spectacular strieks in the match, and Nathan Austin scoring the first too wasn’t a bad finish either, but missing a chance to go second and close the gap on leaders Hibs rankles with Leahy and his Bairns team-mates.

“They were well-struck goals but a defensive point of view we should do so much better keeping the ball and winning second balls but they rightly punished us.”

“It is frustarting when you hear the other scores – that was our chance. They frustrated us and were time wasting with what half an hour to go? If that was their game plan they’ve done it well.

“We have Queens away next and need to be sharp and up for it and hopefully take three points.

“It won’t be difficult to get up for the game. Every game is becoming a big one and we need to have the right mentality and switch on to every phase of play.”