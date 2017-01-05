John Rankin next to head out Bairns door

Falkirk have severed ties with another player this morning.

John Rankin departs Westfield after an uneventful six months on the fringes of the Bairns first team.

The midfielder was signed in the immediate aftermath of Will Vaulks' transfer to Rotherham United in July.

However his opportunities in Peter Houston's side have been limited and the former Dundee United captain only started ten games at Falkirk, coming off the bench for another seven.

Peter Houston said: “John came to me earlier in the week for a chat and we agreed that it was best for all parties if we came to an agreement.

“I understand his desire and need to play regular football, it is just unfortunate the way things have panned out that due to the competitive nature of our squad he was unable to get that here.

“John has been a model professional all throughout his career and made a positive impact on the dressing room during his short time with the club.

“I’d like to wish him all the very best as he looks to move on to a new chapter in his career.”