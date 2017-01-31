Joe McKee signs for Falkirk

Carlisle midfielder Joe McKee secured his release from the English side to secure a switch home to Scotland to Falkirk.

The midfielder spent last season and the previous two years at Morton and has also spent time at St Mirren and Livingston.

McKee played for Morton last season and began his career with Dundee United and Livingston. Pic by Michael Gillen.

He has also played un der ex-Bairns boss Owen Coyle at both Bolton and Burnley and adds steel to Peter Houston’s midfield – an aspect of the Bairns’ play the boss has been seeking since the 4-0 drubbing in the play-off final last season.

And tonight, Houston secured one of his targets.

He told the club website: “Joe is a target I have had in mind for some time and we have worked extremely hard throughout the day to get this one over the line.

“I believe I am adding both strength and quality to the squad with the signing of Joe having watched him in various matches over recent years.

“It is a deal that I believe will benefit of great benefit to both ourselves and Joe, I look forward to working with him over the next few months.”

McKee signs until the end of the season and will be the final piece of business done by Falkirk this month with the transfer window closing at midnight in Scotland.

Falkirk have added Robbie Thomson, Fraser Aird and McKee and have seen Deniz Dogan Mehmet and John Rankine depart permanently and Liam Henderson move out on loan to Cowdenbeath.