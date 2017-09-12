Injuries continue to affect Bairns build-up

Tom Taiwo is the latest Falkirk player to be struck down by injury.

The midfielder required four stitches to a wound in his shin after training on Monday.

He joins a lengthy injury list at The Falkirk Stadium.

Joe McKee, his fellow midfielder, has also been on the treatment table, while Mark Kerr has also returned from injury last week.

Lewis Kidd’s groin problem requires surgery, though Myles Hippolyte took the first tentative steps back to fitness at training.

“Myles jogged round the pitch for the first time since his injury,” said boss Peter Houston. “That’s good news for us.

“We don’t use injuries as an excuse, but we have had a lot of first team players out and have struggled for continuity.

“Lewis Kidd will have an operation. We have had his injury scanned a few times and they have found the problem - Gilmore’s groin.

“The specialist believes he could be back training within three weeks but we have to wait and see - it could be longer.”

As well as the knocks and crocks, including to star striker Rory Loy, the Bairns have also seen suspensions hamper the boss’ selections after red cards to Aaron Muirhead, Lee Miller and Craig Sibbald so far this season.

Peter Grant made his return tonight in a 1-0 win at St Johnstone. Ally Gilchrist’s OG gave Falkirk the win in Perth.