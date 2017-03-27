IN PICTURES: Weekend football action

It was an epic weekend of football on the domestic and international front.

Falkirk were floored by a late winner at Easter Road in the top of the table clash on Saturday.

After a battling, committed performance by the Bairns a wonder strike from James Keatings left debutant keeper Robbie Thomson no chance in injury time to clinch the match 2-1.

Moments earlier they’d been seeking a winner having hit the hosts with their own sucker-punch when Craig Sibbald headed in an immediate equaliser to Efe Ambrose’s opener.

It puts 10 points between the sides with only 18 on offer from the remaining games for the Bairns, who are still two wins away from mathematically securing a play-off spot.

There was massive disappointment at Ochilview on Saturday as Stenhousemuir lost 3-0 to fellow strugglers Albion Rovers in a vital relegation six-pointer.

The result means Stenny stay at the foot of the table with just six games remaining before the end of the season.

It was finally some positive news for Scotland as they clawed their way back into World Cup qualification contention with a superb 1-0 over Slovenia at Hampden thanks to a goal in the dying minutes from much maligned striker Chris Martin, who silenced his critics.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the moment.

