IN PICTURES: Junior Bairns have a ball!

There were smiles all round the Falkirk Stadium on Sunday for this year’s Junior Bairns open day.

More than 150 youngsters mixed with their football heroes on the pitch at Westfield and were coached by the first-team squad in various drills and skills.

Pictures: Michael Gillen

It was a welcome break from league action and appeared to be rewarding for both the youngsters and the players alike.

“The young kids all enjoyed it,” said Peter Houston, who watched on from the sidelines and posed for pictures - and dodged a few stray shots from Alex Harris and Paul Watson’s skills station!

Fans then had posters signed by the first-team squad in the south stand who posed for selfies and chatted to the kids after an hour of interaction with their football heroes.

And even if the league form has yet to raise a cheer, the young smiles stretched the length of the south stand on Sunday.

The Junior Bairns are sponsored by Scottish Building Society and run by Sarah Scott and a team of volunteers. Membership forms are available from the club shop at Falkirk Stadium.