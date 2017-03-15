Housty: We’ve got the will to win – but so do Hibs

Peter Houston reckons the ‘will to win’ is key to the top two teams in the SPFL Championship.

He’s got it. And Hibs manager Neil Lennon has it too.

And it’s that added mentality which is seeing Hibs exert a commanding league in the division, with the Bairns in second place.

When the big games came round last season, Falkirk stepped up to the plate and with Falkirk’s next two matches coming against the sides around them in the league – it is a big fortnight for the Bairns.

But the boss says the ball is in Hibs’ court and his side aren’t the league leaders’ main challengers at this stage – despite their league position.

He said: “I think it is Hibs’ to throw away. Hibs are in a very strong position, with a game in hand, and if they even take a point from that then it is theirs to lose.

“The difference between Hibs this year and Hibs last year is down to the manager. You see Lenny’s attitude, spirit and desire. I was at Tannadice on Friday night when he was sent to the stand, and he was at it the whole game.

“Lenny has an incredible will to win, a bit like myself - we hate getting beat. It’s something that is built in you. It’s there every single game you play and you get upset when things don’t go your way.

“I can see that Lenny has instilled a bit of that into Hibs. I think last season, at times, they played better football, but they are grinding out big victories this season and I see plenty of the manager in that team. That’s for the better, because the only thing that matters for Hibs is getting out of this division. “

The Easter Road club leads the way by six points, but have a game in hand over the Bairns. Both Dundee United and Morton are two games behind Falkirk, who meet Hibs next weekend after Saturday’s big televised game with Morton.

If results fall Falkirk’s way, it could all bunch up at the top of the Ladbrokes SPFL Championship, but the Bairns could also end up in fourth position. And for that reason, the Falkirk boss is stepping back from all whispers of a late title tilt with Hibs in a commanding lead which, as Houston says, they can only throw away.

“First place would be lovely, but I don’t feel we are in a position to say we are the most credible challengers to Hibs, simply because Morton could be higher than us if they win their games in hand - as could Dundee United.

“It is a huge two weeks for us, but I can’t look beyond Saturday.”