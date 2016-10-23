Houston will challenge any further punishment

Peter Houston doesn’t know why he was sent to the stand by referee Barry Cook during Falkirk’s 4-2 defeat to Raith Rovers.

The Bairns boss was ordered into The Falkirk Stadium’s West Stand midway through the second half and if the incident is included in the referee’s match report, he’ll be at risk of further censure.

Barry Cook, the maatch referee, sent the Bairns boss off. Pic by Michael Gillen.

He took up a place beside Alex Smith for the remainder of the match and will wait for receipt of the referee’s report for the reasoning behind his ordering off.

Houston’s marching orderes came after a controversial moment from the official when he penalised Kyle Benedictus for a pull on Craig Sibbald outside the box, played advantage, failed to give the Bairns a penalty, albeit what would have been a soft one, and then awarded a goal kick and a caution to the Rovers defender.

But the Bairns boss denied he used foul or abusive language.

“He booked [Kyle] Benedictus, then played advantage and came over to Gary [Locke] and I stood behind him and heard him explain his decision,” said Peter Houston.

“I told him to get on with the game – if we get every referee explaining every decision games will be a lot more than 90 minutes long’, so I have no idea what I was sent to the stand for and I look forward to the report.

“From my past I know that I’m giving them an out if I use foul language – I never used foul langauge.

“I stood behind him – he didn’t know I was there – listening to him explain why he booked Benedictus. That’s not what he’s there for. Get on with the game.

“If he thinks Gary Locke is outside the dugout area tell him to get back in or get the linesman to do it.”

Houston had not had an explanation and added: “I look forward to his report because in the past I’ve been guilty of foul langauge and been sent off but I’ve no idea this time. I will certainly be contesting anything if that is the case.”