Houston: I had faith in Baird

Falkirk boss Peter Houston has kept faith with John Baird and the little stirker has rewarded him with goals.

Baird has three in two games after a lengthy barren run stretching to almost three months, and has even l;aid claim to a fourth in two games with debate shrouding his effort that led to Lee Milelr’s goal in Saturday’s comfortable 2-0 win over Dunfermline.

Baird scored last week at St Mirren. Pic by Michael Gillen

And Houston revealed he kept the misfiring frontman in the starting Bairns team despite his critics, because he reckoned his play wasn’t too bad and was only missing goals.

Houston said: “Bairdy has been criticised a bit because he’s been staying in the team, but not scoring – but his form wasn’t that bad.

“His overall play wasn’t too bad, but he wasn’t getting into goalscoring positions and when he was, he was missing them which isn’t like him.

“I stuck by him and knew there were goals in him and over the last two games - and he’s still trying to claim the second on Saturday - he’s had three in two games and I’m delighted for him. He is like that as a striker, he goes through spells. He’s a goalscorer and has been at the clubs he has been at.

The boss dropped the forward for the Scottish Cup exit to Morton but Baird has bounced back. Earlier in the season Houston and Baird had a discussion about the vast reduction in his strike-rate and the striekr was told to stick to his penalty-box work rather than dropping deeper to help muck in in midfield.

“I’m pleased for him because sometimes the harder you try the worse it gets,” added Houston.