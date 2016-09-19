Houstie: Hippolyte is finding his feet

Peter Houston lavished praise on Myles Hippolyte after a man of the match performance against Dundee United.

The winger scored Falkirk’s second and laid on the third for Lee Miller is an excellent display.

Myles Hippolyte celebrates Falkirk's second. Picture by Michael Gillen.

And it enthralled his boss who has shown faith in the winger, despite his inconsistency.

Regular top level displays have been demanded of Hippolyte and he is beginning to repay them with a more consistent output.

Houston said: “ Myles Hippolyte needs to be more consistent. He has all the attributes – he is strong and can take people on.

“I told him that when he chapped my door about not being in the team.

“Tom Taiwo was tenacious, he was fantastic. I know what I get from him. I need to know what I am going to get from Myles.

“But he has taken that on board, he is a great kid, I thought he was outstanding I’m delighted for him.”

Hippolyte agreed with his manager.

“I think consistency has always been something I’ve had to work on from a young age.

“I didn’t have the best game last week against Raith but I’m thankful to the gaffer for giving me another chance.”

