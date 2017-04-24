Hippolyte: ‘Momentum took me down’

Myles Hippolyte has been branded a diver by Dunfermline’s manager and captain – but he says if the shoe was on the other foot the Pars would have taken it.

The 53rd minute flash-point turned the game in Falkirk’s favour and the Pars were furious at ref Gavin Diuncan’s decision.

But when asked by The Falkirk Herald if there was contact, the Grenadian international said: “I just went straight for the ball and as I’ve gone in the momentum has taken me down. The ref’s given it and that’s all I can say really. There were quite a few other decisions made too.

“I felt I got there first, but what the ref saw I don’t know – he’s obviously given it as a penalty. I felt I got there first, the goalkeeper has tried to slap it away and it’s been given in my favour, so I’ll accept that.

“If it was on their side they’d have taken it. No-one is going to turn round and hold their hands up and say they don’t want a penalty. It’s football so, that’s that.”

Allan Johnstone though blasted the decision and the player, while Geggan took to the national papers this week to demand a ban for the Bairns winger.

The Bairns stay second and ended the Pars' hopes of a late play-off push. Picture by Michael Gillen.

But Hippolyte shrugged off the Pars’ manager’s criticism and added: “He’s going to be upset, and he’s entitled to his opinipon. Our gaffer would have been the same if it was on the other hand. But that’s football and that’s the way it goes.

“It’s always going to change the game and especially in a derby, it fell in our favour. It made it alot easier for us to get at their goal and Fash came on and did exactly as was needed, got a goal, a good header and that’s put him back in contention for starting.

“It’s a fantastic result to win in a derby game and to come on and change the game – I’m happy with that, the boys are buzzing.”