Hippolyte handed a two-match ban for ‘dive’

Falkirk have accepted a two-game ban for Myles Hippolyte after the attacker was cited by the SFA.

The former Brentford man has been offered a retrospective suspension for his part in the incident which led to Falkirk’s equaliser from the penalty spot against Dunfermline on Saturday.

Peter Houston believed the incident between Hippolyte and Pars goalkeeper Sean Murdoch was a penalty at the time, but having looked back on the incident and video has accepted a different vantage point casts new light on the flash-point.

He said: “Myles has duped the referee and we accept that.

“We will accept the punishment and deal with Myles further, internally.

“It was a matter in focus this week following an incident in the Ross County versus Celtic game, and we don’t want that sort of thing coming to us at Falkirk Football Club.

“We want to win matches fairly, and we will accept the punishment and deal with Myles internally.”

Ironically the suspension may come to benefit the Bairn who has been struggling with a hamstring injury and missed the game against St Mirren as a result but played through the pain to come off the bench against Dunfermline.

He will be free to play for the Bairns in the SPFL Premiership play-offs – but the Bairns still don’t know who they will face, and when.

