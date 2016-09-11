HIGHLIGHTS: Raith Rovers 0 Falkirk 2

Re-live Falkirk’s excellent away win in Kirkcaldy where a goal in each half at Stark’s Park gave the Bairns a second SPFL Championship win of the season and a valuable three points.

The Bairns had won only two away league games this year - at Alloa and Morton.

But John Baird and Tom Taiwo struck yesterday to hand Peter Houston’s side a welcome three points.

Iain Davidson should have given the Rovers the lead with a back-post header but couldn’t find the net and Falkirk punished their Fife opponents by converting their first chance of the first half – on 30 minutes – when Baird lashed in Mark Kerr’s through ball.

Taiwo continued his excellent start to the season by converting in the second half after good build-up work by substitute John Rankin.