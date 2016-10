Falkirk were disappointing in their defeat to Raith Rovers – the Bairns first league loss in more than two months.

However there were several points in the match worth seeing again, including John Baird’s opener, decent stops from Danny Rogers, Peter Houston’s sending to the stand and that astonishing miss from Mark Kerr .

See all Saturday’s action here, via {http://www.raithrovers.net/raithtv?vid=613 |RaithRoversTV| click here} Youtube channel.

Read the match report here.