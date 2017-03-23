Hibs star John McGinn to remain in Scotland camp and miss Falkirk match

Hibs midfielder John McGinn will stay with Gordon Strachan’s squad as they prepare for Sunday’s “must-win” clash with Slovenia – removing him from the reckoning for the crucial Championship match against Falkirk the previous day.

McGinn got only 14 minutes as a second-half substitute in last night’s 1-1 draw with Canada at Easter Road but will remain with the international squad rather than return to his club, according to our sister paper The Edinburgh Evening News.

Picture Michael Gillen. John McGinn of Hibs and Scotland

Whether or not Hibs midfielder McGinn is involved at Hampden this weekend remains to be seen with Strachan having a number of players such Celtic skipper Scott Brown, James Forrest and Stuart Armstrong – who didn’t play against the Canadians – to recall. And Strachan admitted his side will have to be better at Hampden although he insisted playing the Canadians was “one of the better decisions” he had made, adamant he learned a lot he can put to use against Slovenia.

Canada’s opening goal came from Falkirk winger Fraser Aird, who turned in a man of the match performance, while Bairns Academy graduate Scott Arfield also impressed at the venue, where Falkirk will meet Hibs in 48 hours time.

Bairns defender Luca Gasparotto was also an unused sub for the Canucks.