Henderson steps down as Bairns chairman

Falkirk chairman Doug Henderson has stepped from his role.

Margaret Lang, his deputy, will step into the breach until the position is considered at the next board meeting later this month.

Doug Henderson

She will oversee the running of the club with new chief executive Craig Campbell and director of commercial, Kieran Koszary.

Mr Henderson took over the Bairns hotseat in summer 2015, but faced calls to resign earlier this year over controversial statements made on the club website on Brexit.

He will remain a member of the board.

He said: “Over the past year my business interests have grown and I am required to travel internationally, making it more difficult to devote the amount of time that is demanded of the chairman of the club.

“As a life-long supporter, the best interests of Falkirk FC come first. At this time of the season it is particularly important that the chair is readily available and can devote substantial amounts of time, more than I am able to do at this moment.

“I believe it is best for the club for me to relinquish the role. I believe I can still make a meaningful contribution to the club and look forward to continuing to serve on the board.”