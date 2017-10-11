Help us back the new boss - Be a Bairn For Life

So Houston’s reign as manager is over and a new dawn awaits us. It is important that the supporters, both lapsed and continuous, give the new management the backing they deserve to salvage our season.

One way to do this is BAIRNforLife. As you may, or may not be, aware BAIRNforLife is a fan run project which is designed to provide the club with an opportunity to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window.

For just £10 a month, a member contributes to the funds being made available but they also qualify for: A chance of winning £1000 EVERY month; A chance of winning a special, ‘money can’t buy’, Falkirk FC experience/prize every month; priority for Falkirk FC tickets, second only to season ticket holders (if you are a member and season ticket holder, you qualify for in both instances).

The project is still in its infancy, however I hope that fans give BAIRNforLife an opportunity to be a success with the new management team in place.

The aim is to provide funds initially for January 2019 and every other January thereafter. Other clubs such as Aberdeen, Hearts, Motherwell, Dunfermline and St Mirren are benefiting from similar projects.

Should anyone wish to join, feel free to join the BAIRNforLife Facebook or Twitter or contact me directly on Facebook/Twitter or via email.

Additionally we are holding an open evening for sign ups in the South Stand on Thursday, October 12 from 7pm. This will give you the opportunity to raise any queries which we will be happy to discuss.

At the end of the day, we all want our club to be successful. I don’t want to run the club, but if I can do something as a supporter to help our club reach the next level, then that is something that I want to be involved in.

