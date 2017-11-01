Hartley on Longridge signing: ‘We haven’t scored or created enough’

Paul Hartley thinks adding a frontman to his squad gives his misfiring strikers an added edge the Bairns have been missing.

The boss signed Louis Longridge on a short-term deal yesterday and the forward is immediately available for Saturday’s derby with Dunfermline.

Hartley said : “He’s someone who adds that little bit of freshness to the squad.

“Louis is a player that I’ve seen a lot of when I was at Dundee and a player who has always impressed so, when the opportunity came to get him in I was happy with that.

“He’s come from a good grounding and played more than 130 games for Hamilton. Has good ability in the final third and is very positive. It’s a good signing for us to freshen the squad up, a new face and more competition.

“He scored at Easter Road, and when he became available we tried to do it straight away. We spoke on Sunday and when it became a possibility we got the deal done (on Monday).

“I’m happy to have it done and got him in. He trained with us this morning, we’re looking forward to working with him and he looks really sharp and bright, and looking to do well here. He’s been in and out the Hamilton team and that gives him that little edge to do well and I think that can benefit both parties.

“We’ve looked at the squad, assessed it, and I think we’re short in some areas. Having another frontman in gives us that little edge up front because we haven’t scored or created enough this season.

“Rory Loy has missed a few games this season and he needs to get back to the Loy we know. He’s another face and more competition.”

Loy came on as a substitute at half-time in the 4-2 defeat to Queen of the South, replacing Nathan Austin who hasn’t scored a league goal since the opening day of the season.

Hartley added: “We had to change it. I wasn’t happy with the way we performed but I felt we started bright in the first 15 minutes and then we had to make decisions at halftime at 2-0 down.

“We tried to be more of a threat in the final third and keep the ball better. We were sloppy in our play, that’s why we changed it.

“We’ve conceded too many and not scored enough. That first goal can dent the confidence, we have got to change the mindset.

“The four goals are all poor and we can avoid them. We’ve gone from four clean sheets to losing four goals, but we’re working hard towards a challenge in a tough tough league.

“We have to be on it every week.”

Longridge scored for Hamilton at Easter Road earlier in the season and has featured 13 times for the SPFL Premiership side this season.