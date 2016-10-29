Grant a welcome addition to Falkirk’s selection plans

One of few positives Peter Houston could take from last week’s defeat to Raith Rovers was the selection of Peter Grant on the substitutes’ bench.

The defender hasn’t played competitive first team football since a cruciate ligament operation in February but is now fit after a lengthy rehabilitation.

Lewis Kidd gets a shave for 'Brave the Shave'. Beardie Bairns raising money for Strathcarron Hospice at half-time in Falkirk's defeat to Raith Rovers. Pic by Michael Gillen.

Grant has been picked for the under-20s development side and made the step into the first team pool, although didn’t get on the park.

He did however, receive a standing ovation from the packed south stand of The Falkirk Stadium, when he was sent from the dugout for a warm-up in the first half of the SPFL Championship match.

“ Peter got a nice warm welcome when he went for a warm-up,” Peter Houston said.

“He added: “Who knows about Saturday – I’ve not picked my team – he was a big player for me last season, and he’s back in contention.

“It’s up to him to get that first team jersey again and once he gets it, to keep it.

“He was very consistent before, and there’s no doubt he can be again.”

Lewis Kidd is still a doubt and missed the start of the week’s training but Aaron Muirhead is back a little ahead of schedule.

“ Aaron, Lee Miller, John Rankin and the subs trained at the start of the week and some of the others did a recovery session.

“I’m not sure how Aaron will be but he’s a big fit guy, and so long as his leg holds up he’ll be back in contention.”

The boss was scathing in his criticism after the defeat to Rovers, which saw Falkirk slip to fifth ahead of today’s trip to Tannadice.

“For seven weeks they’ve been different class, winning games, drawing others like St Mirren when we should have won it, so it’d be wrong to absolutely cane the players for what was a poor performance, individually and collectively.

“It was nowhere near the standards they have set. I could be here all day just showing the video, but I have a lot of trust in them because theyve done a fantastic job for me and for the football club in the last couple of years.

“We’ll learn from it and work on our shape – rather than on TV seeing how bad we were, we’ll work on the park physically working and training to beat Dundee United at Tannadice.

“The players know themselves. They don’t need to be battered. We just want back to those high standards as quickly as possible.”