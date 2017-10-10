Grado sends Bairns on the road again in Cup

Falkirk were handed another long-distance away tie in the Irn-Bru Cup when Tuesday afternoon’s quarter final draw handed Paul Hartley’s side an away tie at Inverness.

Wrestler Grado drew the teams and handed the Bairns a second long trip – having seen off Sligo on the west coast Ireland last month. And Alex Smith jokingly grappled with the Scottish star for not pulling the Bairns out first!

It will be the second of three meetings in three months and the Bairns have already travelled to the Highland capital on Betfred Cup duty, winning 2-0 thanks to Joe McKee and Nathan Austin.

The tie will be played on Remembrance weekend, meaning the trip to Dundee United will be postponed.

The Bairns secured their quarter-final spot with a 2-0 win over Dunfermline.

Other ties: Dumbarton v Raith Rovers, Dundee United v Crusaders, TNS v Queen of the South.