Goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet leaves Falkirk

Turkish youth international goalkeeper Deniz Dogan Mehmet has left the Bairns.

The 24-year old has mutually agreed to terminate his contract with Falkirk FC and departs after almost a year with the Bairns.

Mehmet #58.

Peter Houston said: “Deniz has been frustrated with his lack of game time this season and approached me to ask for the chance to move on.

“He is a player who needs game time and I fully understand that. He was unfortunate to be kept out of the team due to the good form of Danny Rogers and we respect his wishes to leave the club.

“I would like to take the chance to wish Deniz all the very best as he moves on in his career.”

The Bairns are left with Danny Rogers, on loan from Aberdeen and 19-year-old backup Lewis McMinn.