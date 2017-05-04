Goal can’t cheer Fash up after draw

Nathan Austin wasn’t interested in his second header in two weeks given Saturday’s result.

The entire team at Falkirk was despondent at potentially handing Dundee United the momentum in the second-place race.

As it was the Tangerines passed up the opportunity to leap-frog the Bairns as Dumbarton secured their league status with a 2-2 draw in the late game on Saturday evening.

And even a goal couldn’t cheer the Bairns’ young striker up.

“It’s two points dropped. All the boys are disappointed, with ten to go at 2-1 up we lost a simple goal.

“The result takes away from my goal. You’d rather not score and win rather than score and not take what was needed .

“Most players would say that – it’s a crushing feeling knowing it could have gone to United.

“I didn’t even speak to Gary Naysmith, my old manager at East Fife and someone who took me under his wing and helped my game.

“I just headed straight up the tunnel because I knew the gaffer here would be wanting a few words with us at full-time.

“I’ll text Gary during the week and catch up again soon.”

Austin was pulled down by Lee Robinson for what he described as a “stonewall” penalty and Aaron Muirhead slammed it away.

The Bairns could have snatched it at the end but Bob McHugh’s run was - wrongly - adjudged offside: “It was onside,” said Muirhead. “When you’re in the running for second you need things like that going your way.

“There was talk one of the things went our way against Dunfermline and we got a break, and maybe we did, but it’s a shame after we lost Myles to a ban after the game.

“It’s a shame that we can’t claim back for the goal and appeal for that! We’re crying out for video technology.”