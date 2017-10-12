Game changes for Falkirk

The Irn-Bru Cup quarter final draw has forced Falkirk into two changes to the fixture list.

Paul Hartley’s side will still travel to Inverness CT on November 11 for the challenge cup last eight match, but the kick off has been put back.

The sides met in the play-offs last season and again at The Falkirk Stadium this term. The match at Tannadice has been moved. Picture Michael Gillen.

To allow BBC Alba to show the game, the match in the Highlands will now kick off at 5.15pm.

The matchday also clashes with the proposed Dundee United v Falkirk game in the Ladbrokes SPFL Championship.

Hoewever both sides have a free weekend the next week and have moved the game to then.

The league match at Tannadice will go ahead on Sunday November 19, at 3pm.

Myles Hippolyte put Dunfermlien to the sword on Saturday to set-up the tie with Inverness next month. Picture Michael Gillen.

Dundee FC are at home the day prior meaning the game has to be played on the Sunday.

reached the quarter-final thanks to a 2-0 win over Dunfermline at the weekend, engineered by caretaker management team, Alex Smith, Michael McArdle, Mark Kerr and Lee Miller.

Paul Hartley takes charge of the team for the first time this weekend – co-incidentally against Inverness.