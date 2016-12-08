Fury stay top and set-up Christmas crack at St Mirren

Fury Men retained joint top spot of the Championship table with a tough 13 point win on the road.

The Falkirk side led by only two at the halfway mark, but after Ross Gibson and Greg Foussas shared eight at the start of the third quarter, Scotland pg Bryan Munnoch gave Fury the leaway they needed with 13 pts straight that gave Fury a nine point advantage going into the final stanza.

Hard working Greg Foussas and Munnoch top scored for the Falkirk side, sharing 30points. Austrian Adam Hammerschmidt returned to form with 14 personal with Lithuanian Eddy Leginus and centre Ross Gibson shared 18.

Fury head coach John Bunyan praised his side’s resilience and highlighted the continued progress of some of his younger players: “This was always going to be a tough game as Storm’s record does not in fact correspond to the fact that they have a strong group of players.

“Greg Foussas gave us some key plays, using his experience at both ends of the floor to drive our team on to an eventual key win in the Championship race. In general terms we have a very young team with Bryan, Adam, Ross and Eddy – all starters having an average age of 22 years – that’s a massive age difference to our three Championship title winning teams between 2013 and 2015.

“While we blew out this team at their court earlier in the season by 35 points we expect a much tougher game given the amount of time their players have together. We did a great job the last time shutting down their key Europeans and if we can step up again defensively I believe our offence will take care of itself.”

Sony Centre Fury have had a great Scottish Cup run to date and have the most teams of any club in Scotland in this weekend’s semi-final matches. Both Fury Senior teams are in Final Four games – the men play Edinburgh University on Friday at 8pm with the women in Dundee on Sunday at 3.5pm playing Tayside at Grove Academy.

Fury’s junior men are at home on Saturday at 4pm against Glasgow Rens with the cadette women playing Ayr Storm at 2pm also at the Mariner SC. Spectators are welcome to all three home games and the Falkirk teams start favourites in all games.