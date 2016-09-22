FULL STEAM AHEAD FOR PETE

Peter Grant makes his long awaited return to full training with his Bairns team-mates today (Thursday).

The Bairns stopper has been out since damaging his cruciate ligament at Livingston in January, playing on the injured knee a week later at Ibrox in a defeat to Rangers before having the problem operated on in London.

In recent weeks he has been wrapped in cotton wool by Peter Houston and his staff, with Grant taking part in training but in a ‘floating role’ where he cannot be tackled, but today marks the end of his protection and a return to full contact action.

The Bairns boss said: “He’ll join us [today] for full competitive training and we’ve targeted the under-20s game with Dundee United (next week) for him to return to playing.

“That’s the target to get him 30 minutes, then 45. We’ll let him decide what he plays because his fitness levels are really good, and he’ll be in full contact.

“He actually had a sore back a little while ago from working too much in the gym and that set him back a few days – he was due to be back at the start of this week, but we’re leaving it until Thursday.

“We won’t rush him back.”

Grant is expected to return to the starting team once fully fit, but faces competition from summer signing Luca Gasparotto and

David McCracken who has started the last four games – all of which have ended in Bairns victories. The duo already keep

Paul Watson out of the starting 11.

“There’s no need to rush him back either,” added Houston. “He’ll need to fight for his place. David’s won four games from four starts and Luca is getting on better with his experience beside him.”