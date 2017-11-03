Former MP seeks re-election at Falkirk

Shareholders will be asked to re-appoint former Falkirk chairman Doug Henderson as a director.

Mr Henderson, a former member of Parliament who served as the club chairman for almost two seasons, has indicated to colleagues on the board he will stand for re-election as a club director following his initial three-year term.

The 68-year-old replaced Martin Ritchie as chairman in summer 2015 but stood down from the position in June citing ‘external business commitments’. He was replaced as chairman by Margaret Lang but remained on the board where he has been a director since 2014.

His re-appointment will be included on the agenda for the Bairns’ AGM later this month.

Papers for the annual meeting are expected to be delivered to shareholders within the coming week. They will include the club accounts covering season 2016-17.